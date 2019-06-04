Your Casual Destination For Some Fine Grill, Streaks, European & Continental Cuisine

Indigo Deli is one of the most prominent brands serving a multi-cuisine experience more so oriented around the western comfort food comprising of Salads, Burgers, American Grills, Steaks, Italian and European experiences. I have visited around 5 outlets of Indigo and the interiors are quite stunning. From a wooden floor finish to heavy creative work on the ceiling, contemporary lighting, relaxed seating with a lot of woodwork again along with open kitchen view are some of my feel-good factors while I visit this brand. The staff is smart and the service is welcoming. Indigo also specializes in freshly baked deli products and bread which are ready to use all day products. They also have a decent dessert display counter. Here are some the items I had tried from the last visit at Malad and would highly recommend them. -Cappuccino -Iced Coffee -Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich– (Lovely sandwich with the perfect Ham, accompanied with vintage Swiss Cheese & the sweetness of Cranberry jam) -Peri Peri Pork Chop– (A fine cut of Pork served along with some Veggies, Mashed Potatoes) -Beef Tenderloin Burger – (Water Buffalo patty, Cheese, Signature Sauce, Grilled Potatoes and some assorted Veggies) For me, Indigo is perceived as a joint where you could relax, chill, enjoy some great food and have a lengthy conversation and quality time. The dishes are priced on the higher side and the quantity is something I would not be pleased with either. Hence if you do have a Zomato Gold, you could avail a 1+1 on food items.