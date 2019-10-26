Little coconut macaroons, shrewsbury biscuits, sponge cakes and old-school eclairs: Whether you’re eating at an old-school bakery or digging into a rich slice of chocolate cake at a modern one. Who doesn’t love a visit to a bakery? And Pune has so many of them. Hop to bakeries in Pune and get your hands on freshly-baked goods.
Doughnuts To Sourdough: Get Freshly-Baked Goods At The Best Bakeries In Pune
Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery
In Aundh, this 103-year-old bakery operates out of a college. Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery is where you’ll find chunky brownies, lamingtons, glazed doughnuts and a ton of other old-school puffs and desserts starting at INR 15 only. The bakery uses age-old recipes for their apple pies, cream puffs among other items. You can know more about the bakery’s history in our recommendation here.
Emmer Bakery
Located in Koregaon Park, a bright green door welcomes you into a space lined with desserts you’ll want to dig your spoons into. It’s a bakery plus cafe so you’ll find regular cafe fare, a few healthy options and signature lattes too. They’re known for their cruffins (a crossover of croissants and muffins), berry chocolate and lemon berry cakes among other things. Know more about the bakery in our recommendation.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Empire Bakery
What do you do when you need a cake late into the night? Empire Bakery in Khadki will save the day. It’s a 24-hour running bakery close to the Ammunition Factory Post Office and offers humble items like vegetable puffs, coconut cookies and almond cupcakes. It’s a very old-school store and you’ll find that the shutters are only halfway up after 10 PM, but you’ll surely get something to bite into, in the wee hours. Read more about the place in our recommendation.
Flour Magic Bakery & Cafe
On Camp’s Synagogue St., you’ll find Flour Magic Bakery in what seems to be an old wada. You’ll expect an ageing bakery in this almost-decaying building but the insides reveal modern-day counters and pretty lamp fixtures that are part of the contemporary-looking bakery cafe. The quaint bakery offers baked goods like muffins, Shrewsbury biscuits, pastries, veg and chicken puffs, Swiss rolls, wheat toast, mawa cakes, rum balls and more. Grab some old-school baked snacks and know more about the bakery in our recommendation.
Pasteur Bakery
Camp’s bakeries are truly brilliant. You couldn’t have celebrated your birthday without a cake from Pasteur Bakery; and don’t even get us started on their ice-creams. Their freshly-baked almond and coconut macaroons are a treat, as are their eclairs, sponge cakes, rolls, puffs and other savoury cookies. If you’ve moved to Pune for work or study, eating at this bakery is something you must do. Read more about it in our recommendation here.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Kayani Bakery
An icon by itself. This bakery doesn’t need an introduction and is a favourite among tourists and locals alike. Known for its Shrewsbury biscuits, Poona sponge cake, cheese papdi and other baked items, Kayani Bakery in Camp is worth spending all your money at. If you haven't eaten something out of this bakery yet, it's time you make a trip to Camp.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
The Artisanal Baking Co.
There’s nothing like a crisp slice of sourdough. Get yourself a loaf of the tangy bread from The Artisanal Baking Co., which is a homegrown brand that offers the bread in some flavours. You can sample fig, fennel or buckwheat sourdough. The bakery also offers the traditional French sourdough, ‘Pain au Levain’; and others like pumpkin and flax seed sourdough, and a finger millet (nachani) sourdough. Grab a loaf and enjoy it over days for breakfast or at lunch. Read more about this homegrown bakery in our recommendation here.
Comments (0)