Doughnuts To Sourdough: Get Freshly-Baked Goods At The Best Bakeries In Pune

There’s nothing like a crisp slice of sourdough. Get yourself a loaf of the tangy bread from The Artisanal Baking Co., which is a homegrown brand that offers the bread in some flavours. You can sample fig, fennel or buckwheat sourdough. The bakery also offers the traditional French sourdough, ‘Pain au Levain’; and others like pumpkin and flax seed sourdough, and a finger millet (nachani) sourdough. Grab a loaf and enjoy it over days for breakfast or at lunch. Read more about this homegrown bakery in our recommendation here.

