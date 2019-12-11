Love a night of drinking out? If you’ve lived in Pune long enough, you definitely have a favourite bar. But, we recommend you check this list for the best bars in Pune and try them too.
A Drink Here & A Beer There: Hop Into The Best Bars In Pune For A Fun Night Out
MRP - My Right Place
Mumbai’s first gaming bar is now set to open in Pune. Located in Kalyani Nagar’s Mariplex Mall, MRP or My Regular Price is where you can go for affordable drinks and food. Pay as little as INR 150 for cocktails between 6 to 9 pm. MRP’s happy hours will truly make you happier. The bar also has board games and each table has a set of cards and ping-pong balls in case you’d want to play beer pong.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
The Urban Foundary
The casual, industry-esque bar on Balewadi High Street has outdoor and indoor seating. We’d recommend sitting out. If you’re here on a weekday then the space has deals on each day of the week. Plus, they’ve got their happy hours till 6 p.m., so it’s an absolute win-win.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Elephant & Co.
Ask anyone in Pune for a good bar to hang out at, Elephant & Co. is always on their list. So you know you’re sure to be among a crowd that's fun to hangout around. With cute neon origami elephants hanging down from the makeshift ceiling to the table around the tree, this place is casual and fun all at once. Whether you’re in Kalyani Nagar or Baner, this bar is ideal to spend your Saturday night at.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Toit
Bangalore’s famous Toit brought its taproom to Pune at a historic location that sits pretty in Kalyani Nagar. On tap, you’ll find Toit’s six brews. While the ambience and dim lights are quintessentially Toit, the menu is a mix of Toit staples like your continental bar food: fries, burgers, pizzas and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
True Tramm Trunk
This vibrant bar in Aundh is coupled offers cozy interiors, a beautiful rooftop and a menu that's elaborate. This place is extremely popular for its tharra cocktails and boozy gotti sodas. Choose between a variety of cuisines and bar food options. Try their jalapeno cheese poppers, Schezwan fries, dragon Chinese bhel and nachos with salsa and guacamole for starters.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
FC Road Social
You don’t need an introduction to Social. But, the F.C. Road outlet has an open-air space Chhatt, which has a north Indian-focused menu, while the closed Social area maintains its fusion food and boozy cocktails and those super long LIITs. Try Social's naga chilli cheese toast, Chinese bhel, chooza 69. While at Chhatt, try their gourmet selection of chats - purani Dilli chaat walk which is a thaal with papdi chat, raj kachori, dahi bhalla and sooji and dal pani puri.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Incognito
If you love Italian food, picture-perfect cocktails and beer, Incognito is the place to be. Known for its juicy steaks, grills, beer, sangaria and mocktails, it is a meat and beer lover’s paradise. Happy Hours at Incognito run all through the week from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. What more do you need to enjoy your night out?
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Hoppipola
Situated in Aundh, this place is a go-to when if you're in the mood to enjoy drinks at dirt-cheap rates. IMFLs, cosmopolitans, sangrias and mojitos at just INR 99, Hoppipola is a paradise during its happy hours for every booze lover. We recommend you ask for the offer of the day before you visit to get some amazing deals.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
2BHK Diner & Key Club
From the owners of 1BHK in Baner, 2BHK in The Mills is yet another hot spot for dining and wining. The place has a diverse menu along with a full-fledged bar. Try out the virgin mojito and tropical green lemonade, which are simply refreshing. The cocktails blood on the dance floor, green apple martini and melon sangria looked freakishly awesome, tasted amazing and guarantee to put you in a good mood. For food, order up their salli boti taka tak, mushroom galouti, braised lamb and definitely try their cheesecake.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Cinco
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
The Cult - Terra
Join the cult! Yes, one of the craziest bars in town, The Cult - Terra is is known for its amazing mixes, party vibes and excellent food. It has opened up on a 40,000 sq. ft. area and is fit for almost anything. Whether you want to go out for a drink with your friends, have a romantic date, or simply catch a good meal, this club and restaurant has space for almost anything. Try the sangrias, mojitos, deadly LIITs and smoke cocktails that it has to offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Baraza Bar & Bites
Beachy-themed Baraza is a great place to hit up when you want a change of scene. We love their version of the classic long island iced tea – the ‘Big Daddy LIIT’ with a citrus twist, and the flavoured beers – particularly the coffee beer, infused with espresso and hints of vanilla. Craft beer from Effingut and Independence Brewing Co. is available here as well. Order off their appetisers menu, and try their ladi pav sliders – they’re delicious.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Millers
Head for a Sunday brunch, or drop by during the weekday at The Millers for a chilled out session. Known for their good food, music, drinks and overall good hospitality. The bar also serves some delicious food and the price for a meal for two costs INR 1300 approximately.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
The Daily All Day
Planning for a night out in Koregaon Park? Then for sure don't miss on The Daily All Day. Some great food, drinks, music and vibes that'll make you feel lively, this bar is the place to be at. On an average, a meal for two would cost you around INR 2000.
P.S. It's also a great date spot!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Botequim Cervejaria
Located in Koregaon Park, Botequim is a rooftop bar that offers more than just food and drinks. They have a number of city based artists who perform here on weekly basis. The staff is known for their prompt and quick service and for obvious reasons, the taste of the food here is really good. They also have a great ambiance that adds to the vibe of the place. On an average, a meal for two would cost you INR 1800.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
The Mafia
Take a breathtaking view of Pune from The Mafia in Viman Nagar. Located on the top floor of Sky Vista, The Mafia offers great views of the city, an ambiance that is perfect for family or office get-together and other event. They also have a number of offers running throughout the week. And a meal for two would cost you around INR 1,300.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Comments (0)