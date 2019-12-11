A Drink Here & A Beer There: Hop Into The Best Bars In Pune For A Fun Night Out

Join the cult! Yes, one of the craziest bars in town, The Cult - Terra is is known for its amazing mixes, party vibes and excellent food. It has opened up on a 40,000 sq. ft. area and is fit for almost anything. Whether you want to go out for a drink with your friends, have a romantic date, or simply catch a good meal, this club and restaurant has space for almost anything. Try the sangrias, mojitos, deadly LIITs and smoke cocktails that it has to offer.