Coffees To Quick Bites: Perk Up At The Best Cafes In Pune

There's a picturesque old-school bungalow on FC road that has been turned into a spacious cafe. With a Pinterest-worthy decor and calm, green surroundings, Cafe Kathaa is a must-visit place for those who like to enjoy good books while munching on amazing food. Bookworm foodies, this place offers you a lot of interesting books to read. For the tech-savvy readers, they also have kindles on every table. As far as the food is concerned, there are many yummy options to pamper your taste-buds. Health freaks, this cafe also serves many healthy food and beverage options, We ordered the pineapple and ginger drink which was simply mind-blowing. We also tried the falafel burger platter which came with a dollop of hummus and Piri-Piri fries. We gave a miss to the normal sushi and tried their signature egg sushi. A meal for two cost you INR 600.

