Pune is known for a number of cafes. Some Insta-worthy, some legendary, we have compiled a list of our five best cafes which are sure to make your day with good food and ambience. Read on.
Coffees To Quick Bites: Perk Up At The Best Cafes In Pune
Cafe Kathaa
There's a picturesque old-school bungalow on FC road that has been turned into a spacious cafe. With a Pinterest-worthy decor and calm, green surroundings, Cafe Kathaa is a must-visit place for those who like to enjoy good books while munching on amazing food. Bookworm foodies, this place offers you a lot of interesting books to read. For the tech-savvy readers, they also have kindles on every table. As far as the food is concerned, there are many yummy options to pamper your taste-buds. Health freaks, this cafe also serves many healthy food and beverage options, We ordered the pineapple and ginger drink which was simply mind-blowing. We also tried the falafel burger platter which came with a dollop of hummus and Piri-Piri fries. We gave a miss to the normal sushi and tried their signature egg sushi. A meal for two cost you INR 600.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Where Else Cafe
When in Viman Nagar, make a stop at one of Pune's most Insta-worthy cafes - Where Else Diner, which has special hot chocolate that is to die for. Once you have it, it’s going to make sure you come back for seconds, without a doubt. The banana blondie shake is made of bananas and white chocolate and is pretty amazing too. Their salads, especially the beetroot & feta salad, are quite nice. A breakfast platter will cost you INR 300.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Paddy's Cafe
Tucked in the leafy lane of Mayur Colony, near Club Solaris, Paddy's Café is one of the gorgeous looking eateries in Kothrud. Simple yet charming, the decor of the place mirrors the greenery of Karve Nagar through hanging planters, climbers, and tall, potted plants everywhere. From creamy risottos to meaty burgers and sinful desserts, there's something for every mood. We, however, loved their fish croquettes with garlic aioli, Mediterranean bruschetta topped with bell peppers and feta, and paneer fajitas. Under INR 500, two people can enjoy a nice meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Waari Book Cafe
Nestled in the quiet lanes of Karishma Chowk, off Karve Road in Kothrud, Waari Book Cafe, boasting of pleasantly off-beat decor coupled with a peaceful vibe, is the ultimate paradise for all the readers in town. From creations by Enid Blyton to Amitav Ghosh and from Robin Cook to Margaret Mitchell, Waari houses over 3,000 books, across genres, authors and taste. So pick up your favourite book, place yourself comfortably on a cosy couch and unwind like never before! We loved the pasta sonata for INR 120 and the melt-in-the-mouth sizzling brownie for INR 100. We recommend you try their Oreo shake for INR 120.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Vohuman Cafe
Vohuman Cafe on DP Road is one of the few places in town that opens early morning. It is a legendary café that is famous for its fresh bun maska, cheesy omelettes in addition to soul-warming teas. Also, remember to dig into their egg bhurji. It's perfect for a hearty breakfast, especially one when you are broke and hungry. Plus, visit this spot with your friends and have a conversation over a cup of tea. All these delicacies are value for money. Under INR 200, two people can enjoy to their heart's content.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Zen Cafe
Coffee lovers, we love this minimalistic cafe in town that is brewing everything from a latte macchiato to a lungo, an affogato and ginger turmeric espresso tonic. Zen Cafe at Koregaon Park is a good spot for some fresh brews and lip-smacking Italian delights. Known for its artisanal beverages and serene environment, this cafe becomes perfect for a solo date. Bibliophiles, experience a quiet time while enjoying your book and yummy beverages that start at INR 80 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Third Wave Roasters
Third Wave Coffee Roasters in KP is all set to please coffee maniacs with their amazing Arabica brews and unique methods of brewing it. A cafe and also a co-work, this is a perfect place to dig into bagel sandwiches, Mediterranean bowls, and croissants and sip on some amazing brews. We loved the syphon expresso shot that kept us wanting for more. We recommend you also try their Thai iced latte and cold-fashioned, a citrus flavoured drink infused with a cold brew. A meal for two will cost you around INR 1000.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Butter Brews Bistro
Long day at work or in a bad mood? You definitely need some comfort food. Butter Brews Bistro is a cozy cafe in Model Colony, which serves heavenly comfort food and rich desserts. We suggest you choose the outdoor seating in evenings and enjoy conversations with your group while sitting under pretty fairy lights. From bagels to broodles (their version of noodles in a broth), these dishes will fulfil you. Dig into yummy desserts such as New York cheesecake and chocolate hazelnut pastry. You can also gulp down the almond banana smoothie. A meal for two will cost you INR 500.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
One O Eight Cafe
If you are a calorie-conscious foodie, this cafe is the one for you. For anything healthy and exotic, One O Eight Cafe is the place to be at. It's in Koregaon Park, this place serves smoothie and acai bowls in the city. In the name of breakfast bowls, they have cacao berry bowls, dragon smoothie bowls, pink passion acai bowl and granola bowls, which you can savour for a healthy breakfast fare. Try the salads and small plates too. The decor is minimalistic, neat and colourful. In short, you will fall in love with the vibes.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Fat Labrador Cafe
The Fat Labrador Cafe in Bavdhan is a charming little neighbourhood eatery, which is perfect for you and your pooch. This cafe is made for pet parents who struggle to grab a bite at someplace that's animal-friendly, and also serves good food. If you like your coffee chilled, we recommend you order their Vietnamese-style iced coffee, brewed to perfection. Apart from that, we think their masala omelette, paneer sandwich with affogato and mango & basil smoothie bowl with roasted almonds are total winners. Eat to your heart's content under INR 500.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
