Bibliophiles, Get The Vintage Editions Of Classics At This New Book Cafe

Book lovers, need a quiet place to have a little affair with your favourite books? We found Boka Book Cafe on FC road that houses a huge collection of books including a vintage edition of classics. At just INR 50, you can spend as much time as you want in the cosy setting while reading your favourite books. While you do so, order tea, coffee, cookies or even sandwiches from the cafe. We found some vintage editions of Jeffery Archer and Leo Tolstoy novels. We recommend you give Maeve Binchy's Circle Of Friends, a read as it is a rare find. Right from fiction to encyclopedias, this cafe has it all. Kids have a reason to rejoice as well. They can have a great time choosing between comics and picture books like NatGeo Digest while munching on cookies and muffins. All the books in the cafe are donated. If you find yourself with surplus books, feel free to get in touch with the cafe and donate. They have free WiFi as well, so if you want to quietly work or write, this is the place to go. Stay tuned for the book club meetings and discussions at Boka in the near future.