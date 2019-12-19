When In Baner, Drop By This Cute Yet Classy Cafe For Amazing Delicacies!

Bantoos All Day has the cutest yet classy ambience. They have indeed focused on it's detailing. Service is also very nice and everyone is really professional. Talking about food, You will get the best Alfredo penne pasta here, trust me. I tried pasta and three-cheese pizza, both were yum. Even the presentation was up to the mark. Mocktails also have a very unique taste and they are very refreshing. Again, their presentation stole my heart. If you are in baner then, you can not miss visiting this cute cafe.