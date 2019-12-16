Make Your Resume Shine With Extra Skill Sets From These Courses In Pune

Our city is famously known as the “Oxford of the East” and it is righteously so. With over 443 colleges associated with the SPPU and 200+ universities, Pune has a lot to offer when it comes to education. Along with the mainstream and full-time courses provided over here, there are a number of side courses as well that are offered by various other institutions as well. From all the courses that we found here, we have picked up five courses that you can learn to have an impressive resume.
Graphic Designing
A growing industry, graphic designing is a skill set that everyone must have in this age where everything is going digital. It's not just about creating posts for a particular brand. It has gone beyond that to a point where these designs are seen as a problem solver for a number of brands. You can learn this at Thinks Graphics Designing Institute in Kharadi. The institute offers a three-month beginner course and an advanced five-month course to everyone.
Digital Marketing
Another of growing industry, digital marketing has a huge scope in almost all industry. If you have been planning to do a formal education in this field, you can check out School Of Digital Marketing in Pune. The institute has four branches across the city and has a number of courses in this field to offer. If you are a working individual, you can opt for their weekend batches as well. If you want to take a sneak-peak into their way of teaching, you can attend their free demo lecture which takes place at their Tilak Road branch.
Banking Courses
Whether you want to learn the secrets of banking for your company's benefit or for your personal gains, there is no better place to learn about it than National Institute of Banking and Management in Kondhwa. The institute offers a number of courses including proper three year degree courses. You can also put for various three-day courses as well. They run various of these small courses throughout the year.
Photography Courses
A hobby that can be turned into a profession, photography is a much in demand skill. And what better place than Pune to learn this and practice at the same time? There are a number of institutions in Pune that offer this course. If you are looking at a part time course, you can take a look at the MIT institute in Kothrud. They offer a number of photography courses which are conducted part time. You will also learn Photoshop and other tools to use.
Graphology
The science of understanding someone's personality through analysing one's handwriting is called graphology. Along with analysing someone's personality, this branch of science helps in understanding a brand's language too. You can learn this very interesting subject at Aatman Graphology institute in Kothrud. They offer corporate training, career counselling and other courses over here.
