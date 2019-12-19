Spend A Weekend At This Farmhouse By The Backwaters Of Mulshi

The first thing that’ll make you fall in love with this quaint home is the backyard. There’s so much green to take in! And, it’s lovely. We can imagine sitting out in the morning, sipping on hot chai and making the most of the weather. Although, it also wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a little barbeque out here by night.

The home has one bedroom with two single beds and two floor mattresses in the living room. There’s a balcony too, connected the the living room which is an extension of the kitchen. So you could have a cookout and unwind with your friends over a few drinks. The home also has a caretaker and a cook in case you don’t want to do all the cooking.

The rooms are quaint and simple. The tones are mostly beige and brown giving it a very rustic feel. And, the home has everything you’ll need right from the stove and refrigerator, to hangers, sheets, shampoo and a lot of other basic necessities.

You also have access to the river. And, if you’re right by its backwaters, why not dip your feet in. We honestly wouldn’t advise swimming here, it’s too cold for that! But, take your cup of chai and sit around, feet in and enjoy the quiet and serenity of the place.