Move Your Desk To A Hip Co-Working Space Inside A Lounge, 3-Day Trials Cost Only INR 1

We found a co-working company which is like any vibrant co-working space but is slightly different. How? Well, they are the first in Pune to convert a lounge or a bar into a working space during day time. Work out of Friyey, a cute space situated inside Orion Kitchen and Bar in Baner. Freelancers, corporates, start-ups, if you are willing to work out of a fun loft, enjoy work, for INR 2,999 per month. The package includes parking space, private seat, WiFi, plug points, and unlimited tea and coffee. They also have an economical menu where you can order bites and snacks to munch on while working. You can also avail their super saver packages where you can opt for the three-month and six-month plan starting at INR 7,999 and INR 14,999 respectively. For more details, you can look up their website for exciting tariff plans and facilities. If you love this idea, move your desk here. They are coming up with two new places in Pune. You can also try the 3-day free trial by buying a pass for just INR 1 from their website. Picture Courtesy: Yogesh Thore