CoworkDelhi: East Delhi's Newest Co-Working Space!

With the ability to house around 60 people, Coworkdelhi is a space for any start-ups or individuals that need a place to work. It’s only 300m from the metro station for easy access. You also have electricity at all times {a real issue in our city}, as well as Wi-Fi and coffee. You can opt for a monthly pass, or a daily one, if your work is short-term. The interiors are quirky – going to work will be a real joy.