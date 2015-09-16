The brainchild of a digital marketing firm by the name of Viralcurry, Coworkdelhi is a space in East Delhi that looks to patronise start-ups. They understand the importance of a clean, comfortable space to work in, as well as saving time and money.
CoworkDelhi: East Delhi's Newest Co-Working Space!
- upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I EXT
Time is money in today’s day and age, and when setting up their own firm Viralcurry faced many a problem with respect to finding a place to work in. They were based in East Delhi and wanted to provide start-ups in the neighbourhood a solid space to operate out of so that they didn’t waste the time or money required to travel all over the city.
What’s Coworkdelhi?
With the ability to house around 60 people, Coworkdelhi is a space for any start-ups or individuals that need a place to work. It’s only 300m from the metro station for easy access. You also have electricity at all times {a real issue in our city}, as well as Wi-Fi and coffee. You can opt for a monthly pass, or a daily one, if your work is short-term. The interiors are quirky – going to work will be a real joy.
Anything else?
There’s also a conference room that you can rent out for big meetings, if need be. They’re looking to motivate and empower the working class with this space; future plans include events specifically for the people who work at the space. Stay tuned!
