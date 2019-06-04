This Pretty Space Has Amazing Food With Insta Worthy Decors

Well, 2BHK is an extension of 1BHK in Baner, the place does justice to the food that you eat. Great ambience with comfortably palette friendly food. You can't just go and eat in here, one needs to experience the food and the way it's crafted. Some of the recipes need alteration but most of them are must eats. Some of them you should try, 1) Mushroom Galauti 2) Assorted veggies Pattaya 3) Cheese Risotto 4) Rani Dal Makhani 5) secret marination of Prawns 6) Salli Boti mutton 7) Peri Peri Prawns 8) John Dory in almond rosemary 9) Fried Ice cream 10) chocolate mud cake etc. The list goes on! 🙈