Put You Best Foot Forward At Work With This Brand's Footwear That Starts At INR 1,000

What Makes It Awesome?

 From Carrie’s beautiful stilettos in Sex and The City to Monica’s knee-high boots in FRIENDS, we have had several inspirations when it comes to fashion trends and footwear. Shoes have a different way of turning a boring outfit into a rocking one. In today’s day, it’s great to see brands experiment with styles, designs and modern day craft. One such brand is Kaltheos.

With over 5 years of footwear making experience, Kaltheos is an online footwear brand that showcases fine craftsmanship from all over the country. Kaltheos offers plush material, classy designs and modern patterns. You can find beautiful stilettos, open-toe pumps, boots, box heels, flats, sandals and much more. It is very easy to navigate through the website as they have divided their collection different categories. You can browse through shoes according to their height, occasion or style. We love their collection of work wear, which includes basic colours and strong styles starting at INR 1,000. You can also find furry slippers for that extra touch of quirk starting at INR 650. They also have a small section of accessories such as key chains, belts and card wallets which is worth a look.

So if you are looking for some fancy and glamorous footwear then head over to Kaltheos online portal and take a pick. You’ll surely find several options to go with any occasion.

Pro-Tip

Browse through their work wear collection, which starts at INR 1,000. The comfortable fit and subtle styles will help you put your best foot forward. 
