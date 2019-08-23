Leather, Suede Or Metallic: Ladies! Here's Where To Score Boots For Every Budget

Zara, the most loved high street brand for everything from clothing to shoes stocks up on boots that are just too hard to resist. We are talking about cowboy leather boots with metal accents in colours of reds, browns and black, ankle-length boots made out of suede and the knee-high boots that give you the runway look. If you are looking for a more edgy look, their biker leather boots will do the job for you. The white flat biker boot with chains and belts is one of my favourite picks and will set you apart for sure. Yes, they are a little pricey as the boots start here at INR 5,000 but worth investing in.