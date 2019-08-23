Leather, Suede Or Metallic: Ladies! Here's Where To Score Boots For Every Budget

The days are shorter and there is certainly a nip in the air. As they say, winter is coming! And that means only one thing in the world of footwear: it is time for boot camp! Be it the cowboy kinds to be worn with skinny jeans, Chelsea cuties for jersey dresses or sky-high stilettos a la Victoria Beckham, find the perfect pair with our list of places you can, will and must get yourself a pair or two of boots from.
The Shoe Factory
The Shoe Factory in Jeevan Bhima Nagar has something for everyone who walks in. If you are looking to buy boots to dress for the weather, a hike or even a gig you've been waiting for, The Shoe Factory will spoil you for choice. Think combat boots, snow boots with fur in colours of pastel pinks and greys, heeled boots with zippers, biker boots and suede ankle-length boots starting at INR 2000. This is an export surplus store so don't expect the latest collection and also the brands keep changing here from time to time.
Trendz
Not your fancy high-street (unless Brigade Road and Commercial Street count), this store was around selling boots before the onslaught of foreign brands. While you can certainly make out that these aren’t designer wear, if you can carry off fur-lined knee-highs or diamante booties, then head on over because you’ll have a shelf or two to pick from. Be careful of sizes though as they differ from boot to boot. The prices here start at INR 1,500.
Forever 21
The current rage for all things fashionable, and at reasonable rates, Forever 21 will spoil you with their collection of boots that range from practical and flat to over-the-top party ones starting at INR 2,500. We particularly love their faux suede selection which comes in Chelsea style (block heel and flat) as well as ankle level. On offer are also knee high ones that are great for the mild winter. Pay attention to their ankle-strap booties too, they’re very chic.
Marks And Spencer
What we’d give for the entire range of M&S boots to come to India. But alas, we have to make do with a few Chelsea boots, tan and black cowboy ones, woolen UGG sorts and block-heel Jodhpur boots. Clearly, we being a bit greedy in asking for more. Check-in just around Christmas and you may be lucky enough to get lace-ups as ’tis the season for those kinds back in England.
H&M
How thrilled we were when this Swedish brand brought us the top trends in Europe, that too at high street prices! Lucky for us it also means that come winter, their boots will be filling up the shelves. In fact, we’ve already scouted and found our loot! What makes it even more spectacular is that most of the collection — from platform army kinds and patent leather ankle boots to sexy suede and comfy pile-lined flats, is mostly under INR 3,000 even without a discount. We can’t wait for the sales!
Zara
Koramangala peeps! What better place to look for boots than the shoe haven - Spice Girls? This store has been serving college students and working professionals alike with shoes that won't break the bank. If you enter the store looking for boots, you certainly won't be disappointed. Combat boots, hiking boots, ankle zipper boots, and biker boots, find everything under one roof. Their collection of suede and leather knee-length boots would make you want to buy one and the prices here would make your wallet happy.
