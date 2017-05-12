Kid-friendly Resorts Within 300kms Of Bangalore For A Weekend Getaway

The backwater of the Bhadra river is a sight to behold. Especially from the log huts and cottages with balconies that overlook the backwater of the Bhadra Dam. With the Tiger reserve and wildlife sanctuary in close proximity, you’re assured of an exciting time. Kids would especially love the jungle and water safaris. Best time to visit would be from June to September after the monsoons are over the sanctuary is lush and green. March and May is nice as well though it could get a bit warm. When here make time for water sports and don’t miss the water trampoline. The jungle safari is a bit of a bumpy drive and a must do; even though you may not spot the big cats you do see peacocks, bison and spotted deers. But more than the animals, enjoy the beautiful jungle. Don’t forget to carry your most comfortable shoes.

Distance from Bangalore: 250kms

This post first appeared on Buzzing Bubs. Read the entire piece here.