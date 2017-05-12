Aren’t family holiday getaways the best thing for us when we’re tired of the routine and just want a break? If you don’t really like to travel too far from home, these resorts are what you need. Pack those games for the kids, get your checklists out and book your stay today!
Kid-friendly Resorts Within 300kms Of Bangalore For A Weekend Getaway
Camp Linger, Devarayanadurga Hills
If camping amidst rocky landscapes and trekking up for some adrenaline rush and cultural history sounds like an ideal weekend for your family, Camp Linger is the place to go. Have your kids experience putting up a tent or acquaint them with the mythical lore behind the Namada Chilume. The highlight of the place is the tent stay, and you can even set it up yourself. Enjoy long treks to the nearby hill, visit the Devanarayanadurga temple, Namada Chilume-a-natural spring, a deer park closed by. Carry binoculars as the place is great for bird watching. While the place is stocked with board games and books, you are free to carry along your favourite ones. Also consider taking your kids’ cycles as there is plenty of open space around.
Distance from Bangalore: 79 kms
Georgia Sunshine Village, Mandya
A pretty little B&B in the midst of Nature run by Georgia & Len, will surely soothe the city-bred soul. Note, while it is a kid-friendly place it’s also a pet-friendly resort, though they do have a pet policy, so do check the details while your booking. They do prefer a written confirmation of your booking. Literally a home away from home, their farm animals will absolutely delight the kids. They house about 8 farm dogs, a cow, turkey, rabbits and geese. There’s ample green space for kids to run about. You can even have a game of cricket, badminton or volleyball for which provide you with a net. You can also go fishing to a nearby pond, they organise a bonfire every night by 7:30 pm. The cottages are basic, clean and comfortable with bathrooms open to the sky.
Distance from Bangalore: 110 kms
Silent Shores Resort & Spa, BEML Road
Indulge every bit of your senses in this luxurious setting nestled between Mysore Palace and Brindavan gardens. Take long walks by the man-made lake or take a dip in the large pool, cycle away or play indoor games. Kids are bound to have a great time at the play area and the beach-like kids’ pool. They provide cycles at a nominal rate, so the family can enjoy cycling around the property. They do not have very small cycles/ tricycles, so if you have kids in that age group, you might want to consider getting their own cycles along. The rooms are luxurious and spacious, accommodate up to four people; opt for the ones that face the lake or the pool to enjoy a beautiful view.
Distance from Bangalore: 150kms
Gorukana, BR Hills
Located in the foothills of the beautiful Biligirirangan Hills, this eco-friendly retreat is a pleasure to stay in. They support tribal development and eco-tourism and you can see their efforts reflected in the form of the activities they offer, also a successful business model. The cottage rooms have a bed at the attic for kids, so that’s a huge attraction. Pretty hammocks dot the area between cottages. A bonfire in the evening with a special tribal dance that lets you get a sneak peek into their culture. Kids can also enjoy a zip line activity. There are also indoor games to keep them occupied. There are short guided treks to the nearby tribal hamlet and Nature walks arranged that is a pleasure as you get to spot some rare birds and enjoy the pure air.
Distance from Bangalore: 173kms
- Room Rent: ₹ 7000
Hoysala Village, Belur Road
This is a beautiful nature resort in Hassan surrounded by history and culture. The rustic look meets modern amenities {traditional wood architecture, et al} and entertainment options like the pool, indoor/outdoor games, cycling, and even bullock cart rides and musical shows. Enjoy within the resort or even make a short historical visit to the nearby Halebidu and Belur. They organise music and dance programs featuring local artists to give the guest a peek into the rich culture of Karnataka.
Distance from Bangalore: 194kms
Red Earth, Kabini
Located by the peaceful backwaters of the Kabini, this picturesque resort will awe you at every point. There are hammocks under the mango trees, something even the adults would love spending their time in. The tiger safaris are an obvious attraction but one can also go bird watching early in the morning. Do not forget to carry a pair of comfortable shoes. The magic show and tribal dance are arranged on weekend nights and definitely add up to the excitement factor. The wildlife safari and bird watching activities are like the cherry on the cake even as you make most of the other recreational facilities like the spa, kids play area, library, swimming pool, cycling, and jogging tracks.
Distance from Bangalore: 215kms
The Windflower Resort, Tusker Trails, Bandipur
One of the best resorts in Bandipur, Tusker Trail provides luxury within a jungle. The swimming pool is small but well maintained along with a baby pool that overlooks the jungle. It also has ample amount of space for kids to play around. They have a few tiger soft toys perched on the trees that the younger kids would love to play with. They have a separate space allotted for a few indoor games like foosball, pool table and table tennis. The restaurant serves good food, and are open to serve food with less spice for the kids. Feel free to call out to the chef. A jungle safari can be arranged by the resort, if you’re lucky you may spot the big cats. Cottages are luxurious but there are no televisions in the room as well as no mobile activity or Internet.
Distance from Bangalore: 220kms
The Serai Resort, Kabini
Experience the jungle and wildlife while soaking up the luxurious setting of this upscale resort situated on the banks of River Kabini. The staff is extremely helpful and you’re ensured of quality food. The safaris will delight you and the kids even if you’re not lucky enough to spot the big cats. In addition to the wildlife, there’s archery, kayaking, bicycling and even star gazing through telescopes. You can choose between the Waterfront Villa or the Residence — both beautifully designed and well equipped with all the amenities that are required with a view of the waterfront. At the Residence you can enjoy the large bedroom space, living room and your own private jacuzzi – a huge treat for the kids and adults alike.
Distance from Bangalore: 225kms
Coorg Lagoon Resort
The backwater of Harangi river puts you in a good mood the moment you step in this cool and breezy resort. With a wide array of activities like a boat ride in the lagoon to cycling to horse riding, the kids will be completely entertained even as you choose to unwind in the beautiful surroundings. There are indoor games like snooker, carom, chess for kids. Kids can enjoy cycling on the banks of the lagoon. The hosts can arrange for horse riding or guided treks around the property. The outdoor area is huge with a play area. A trampoline is a special attraction for kids here. If your family is fond of playing cricket, badminton or volleyball, there’s ample space for it all. But make sure you carry all sports equipment.
Distance from Bangalore: 239kms
Tusk And Dawn, Sakleshpur
A rejuvenating stay without the distractions of the online world is what you get here. Ideally located near the Malnad forests, you can stroll around the beautiful tea plantations or trek up a scenic route. They have an off-roading experience that will take you to the top of the mountain where you can enjoy the panoramic view. Don’t forget to take your DSLR or camera along. Trekking is another option here. If kids are not up to the walk, you can stay back at the resort play a game of chess or have them explore the rope activity. Get some books or your own games along. Since it’s an eco-friendly resort, be prepared to get up and close with some creepy crawlies inside the rooms too. If you prefer camping, this resort provides several options.
Distance from Bangalore: 247kms
River Tern Lodge
The backwater of the Bhadra river is a sight to behold. Especially from the log huts and cottages with balconies that overlook the backwater of the Bhadra Dam. With the Tiger reserve and wildlife sanctuary in close proximity, you’re assured of an exciting time. Kids would especially love the jungle and water safaris. Best time to visit would be from June to September after the monsoons are over the sanctuary is lush and green. March and May is nice as well though it could get a bit warm. When here make time for water sports and don’t miss the water trampoline. The jungle safari is a bit of a bumpy drive and a must do; even though you may not spot the big cats you do see peacocks, bison and spotted deers. But more than the animals, enjoy the beautiful jungle. Don’t forget to carry your most comfortable shoes.
Distance from Bangalore: 250kms
