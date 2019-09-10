Heavy Lehengas Or A Saree: Get Your Bridal Outfit From This Homegrown Designer

Attention brides-to-be! There is a beautiful bridal studio in Mukund Nagar and it is all about ethnic outfits with exclusive handwork. Krushika - a studio run by designer Krushika Mehta, is where you will find exclusive sarees, suits, gowns, lehengas, and heavy sarees. While browsing through the collection, I felt that she paid minute attention to the details and finesse of the stitching. From fancy suits, party gowns, cocktail and engagement dresses to anarkalis, this wedding season, there is going to be no dearth of head-turning outfits in your closet. Get customised lehengas starting at INR 15,000, and you will find handwork ranging from zardosi, embroidery, gota work or applique. If you wish, check out their collection of fancy fabrics with patch work and applique at INR 1,500 per meter. You can get lehenga skirts stitched and pair them up with customised cholis/blouses. Starting at just INR 2,000, you can find beautiful readymade as well as made-to-order blouses that come in different shades and works. I loved the saree collection which was divided into two sections- the elegant crisp cotton handloom sarees starting at INR 2,500 and handcrafted designer pieces starting at INR 5,000. Aspiring Sabhyasachi brides, find lovely pastel organza sarees with handwork. You can check out their collection on their social media handles and take a look at all the fashion shows, they had showcased their collection in. You can make a prior styling appointment and get personalised tips and advice regarding your bridal outfits from Krushika herself. Drop by the studio and get ready to dazzle on the D-Day.