Best Places For Wedding Shopping In Chennai

While you have your Nalli and Pothys in Chennai, Madhar Sha is another huge brand popular to the North of Chennai. With two outlets in Purusawakkam, this store offers all sorts of fabrics ranging from silk, tussar, khadi, benarasi, chanderi, cotton silk, velvet, tulle and more. You can also score lehengas, anarkalis and kurtas at budget prices here. Guys, there are plenty of shirts, suit and pant materials along with veshtis for you too.