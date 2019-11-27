Of the numerous things you have to worry about during weddings, we think shopping shouldn't be one of them. To make the whole shopping affair a fun one (as it should be), we've made a list of the best places (just for you, as always) for wedding shopping in namma Chennai. Read on.
Best Places For Wedding Shopping In Chennai
Kay The Fashion Bay
Featuring mostly two main labels - Karishma and Sentinents, Kay offers an extensive collection of lehengas, shararas, sarees, salwars, semi-stitched dress materials, kurtis, gowns and more. Starting from about INR 4000, you can choose from a variety of outfits depending on your budget.
- Upwards: ₹ 15000
Diadem
If gowns are what you’re looking for exclusively, be sure to check out Diadem that offers only gowns and dresses for both women and girls. From wedding gowns to cocktail gowns, bridesmaid dresses and casual party wear gowns - this Chennai label has it all. Prices for gowns start from about INR 6000 for ladies and INR 4000 for little girls. Find more wedding gowns places in Chennai here. For the best gown stores in Chennai, click here.
Mokshaa
With sophisticated and intricate work being their USP, Mokshaa offers a regal collection of wedding outfits for both men and women. The designer wedding lehengas and sarees here are particularly sought after and start from about INR 8,000. As for guys, you can choose from an array of sherwanis, bandh galas and kurta sets starting from about INR 10,000. For more ethnic wear stores for men in Chennai, click here.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Nalli
If you believe that every wedding occasion calls for silk sarees, then you must head to Nalli. It's a no-brainer. With a vast array of silk sarees to choose from (Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Mysore, Chanderi, Tussar and more), this place is among the most sought-after silk saree places in Chennai, particularly for the nine-yard Kanchipurams and uppada silk sarees. Prices for these festive sarees start from about INR 7000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Pothys
Another mecca for silk saree lovers, Pothys too offers a wide array of options in silk. From Kanchipuram to Tussar, Organza and even Kerala mundu sarees, there is a silk saree for every occasion here. You can also check out their half sarees and bridal lehenga materials in silk starting from about INR 10,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 780
Manyavar
Although it does have a decent collection of wedding outfits for women, Manyavar certainly shines in the menswear department. From elegant sherwanis and trendy Indo-western outfits to light kurtas and sophisticated blazers, guys, you can get it all under one roof. Price for kurtas starts from about INR 3000 while the heavier outfits start from about INR 10,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1199
The Swayamvar
As the name suggests, the only chapter in this store’s book is swayamwars (Hindi for weddings). From ready-made Modi coats, sherwanis and Indo-western outfits to prince coats, suits and blazers, this one is a one-stop-shop for all ethnic menswear needs. You can also find multiple dupattas, ties, pockets squares and more here. While the blazers and coats start from about INR 4000, the heavier sets and suits start from about INR 10,000.
Lagan
Another popular wedding shop in Chennai for men, Lagan offers everything from sherwanis, suits and bandhgalas to kurta sets and fabrics for customization. You can also opt for the semi-sherwanis here that are similar to sherwaanis but come without shoulder padding and start from about INR 6000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1950
Kora
Guys, you can choose from an array of options here - trendy jodhpuris and Indo-western ensembles to regal sherwanis, bundis kurtas and classy tuxedos. Offering the option of both bespoke tailoring and ready-made outfits, you can easily choose what you need. Price for jodhpuris and sherwanis start from about INR 15,000 while the suits start from about INR 18,000.
P N Rao
If suits and tuxedos are your go-to wedding outfits, then be sure to check out PN Rao that offers both ready-made and customized tailoring for suits. You can also pick from their designer shirts and contemporary bundis if you’re looking for a hint of ethnic touch in your look. Prices for blazers and bundis starts from about INR 6,000, while suits start from INR 11,000. For more suit stores in Chennai, click here and for suit rental options, click here.
- Upwards: ₹ 5000
Fatiz Bridal Emporio
This Nungambakkam boutique has wedding outfits for your whole family! From gowns and lehengas to Nawabi suits you and bae can colour co-ordinate, this luxurious store can give you the wedding outfits of your dream. You can even get customised outfits done here.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Zingbi
The designer labels at this Gopalapuram boutique will blow your mind. Spacious and loaded with an array of cocktail dresses, chiffon sarees, peplum jackets, lehengas and kurtas, ladies, you can shop for your entire wedding trousseau here. They've got jewellery, clutches and some fabulous shoes too. Read more here.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Montage
Montage, also known as Renasci, in Nungambakkam offers an extensive collection of contemporary and Indian wear women from more than fifty designers. Their bridal collection is amazing featuring drool-worthy lehengas and exquisite gowns. Ritika Arya Jain, Ritika Sachdeva, Radhika Agarwal, Notebook, Sugandh, Miraj, and Shilpa Puri are some of the labels we found here. They've got jewellery too.
- Upwards: ₹ 8000
Madharsha & Sons
While you have your Nalli and Pothys in Chennai, Madhar Sha is another huge brand popular to the North of Chennai. With two outlets in Purusawakkam, this store offers all sorts of fabrics ranging from silk, tussar, khadi, benarasi, chanderi, cotton silk, velvet, tulle and more. You can also score lehengas, anarkalis and kurtas at budget prices here. Guys, there are plenty of shirts, suit and pant materials along with veshtis for you too. Click to know more. For more fabric markets in Chennai, click here.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Type
Contemporary, classic ethnics or western - take your pick from the best designer labels from across the country at Type in Nungambakkam. Breezy pastels, jewel-toned ensembles, classy whites across kurtas, tunics, gowns and drape sarees can be found. They've got lovely lehengas, skirts and fusion outfits too. Read more here. For more boutiques in KNK Road, click here.
Morni Couture
Located in one of Chennai's biggest shopping hub, Sowcarpet, Morni offers a whole range of designer ethnic outfits, fusion outfits, sherwanis, bandhgalas and tuxedos. Ladies, you can check out fabulous designer sarees with contrasting blouses, bridal lehengas, semi-stitched lehengas and intricately embroidered gowns here. A total one-stop-shop.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
Comments (0)