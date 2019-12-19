From Lucknow, With Love: This Restaurant Serves Authentic Awadhi Cuisine

Reviving the authentic taste of Awadhi cuisine, Lucknow Spice is serving deliciousness with every plate. Located in Baner, Lucknow Spice was established with an intention to indulge more and more people into Awadhi cuisine. The kingdom of Awadh, which was once known for its lavish dinner parties and experimental kitchens is today a part of the present day Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Building on the rich history of this region, this restaurant is catering brilliant dishes which go beyond kebabs. In order to reach out to maximum number of foodies, the restaurant majorly functions as a delivery kitchen. However, if you want to go down and eat at the restaurant, you can do that as well. But, the restaurant's seating is limited to 15 to 20 people at a time. Breaking the myth around Awadhi cuisine offering majorly non-vegetarian items, this restaurant also serves a number of vegetarian dishes. Their vegetarian dishes include paneer kali mirch, paneer kebab roll, paneer malai tikka, paneer khase-khas, kundan kaliya, and much more. But what's Lucknowi or Awadhi cuisine without meat? They offer starters such as seekh kebab, chicken tikka, chicken tandoori, chicken malai tikka, chicken kali mirch dry and chicken roll. And in their mutton starters, you can choose from galawati kebab, shami kebab, kakori kebab, boti kebab(there are obviously more options in mutton than other meats). From their non-vegetarian main course, you could try Lucknowi chicken masala, chicken khas-khas, mutton nihari, rogan josh and other such varieties. They also serve Awadhi-style mutton biryani, chicken biryani and chicken tikka biryani. For vegetarians, they also have pulao. On an average, a meal for two will cost you INR 800.