This Outlet Is A Tribute To The Mining Community, Check It Out Now!

There are few restaurants only which depicts any story behind it, and mineority by saby is one of them. The theme of the restaurant is based on the miners and the mining community of India. Celebrity chef Saby belongs to Asansol, a coal excavator’s town in West Bengal. Born and brought up in mining society he tributed Mineority by saby to all miners with a curated menu. Visited this place a few days back and without a doubt, this place serves awesome food. The ambience is beautiful, they have a rooftop area as well. I tried some amazing mocktails. ✓ Coconut melon smoothie: A health, refreshing smoothie with sweetness of coconut and melon. Thick and creamy it was. ✓ Black forest cherry+ chocolate: It was pleasantly sweet in taste. Chocolate shake topped with lots of whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cherry at the top. Loved it. Starters: ✓ Kalimpong Cheese chilli roll: Deep fried spring roll sheets stuffed with lots of cheese and sprinkled with chilli powder. Highly recommend. ✓ Latin queso Fondido: Crispy nachos served with Creamy cheesy Fondue. Highly recommend. ✓ Ghee roast chicken: A classic Mangalorean style ghee roast chicken. Soft and juicy chicken pieces that tasted tangy and spicy. It was flavourful. ✓ Black chicken: Grilled chicken marinated in black sesame seeds. Chicken pieces were tender. Main course: ✓ Chingri Malai Curry: Chingri Malai curry basically a popular Bengali curry made from prawns and coconut milk. Curry was silky smooth creamy yet unexpectedly light gravy and flavored with Indian spices. Served with buttery rice and topped with mustard sauce. ✓ Imperial ronghun Khowsuey: Highly recommend for vegetarians. Desserts: ✓ Miners Devil Cake: Layered with dark chocolate and topped with cream and chocolate frosting. This Miner dark devil cake has a rich bitter flavour and a smooth texture. A treat for all dark chocolate lovers ✓ Tres Leches Cake: Made of three different layers of milk. The sweetness was well balanced and it was soft. The service was good. Gonna visit soon. :)