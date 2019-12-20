Sushi, Dim Sum, Baos & More: Enjoy Asian Food At This Restaurant In KP

Pune is a boiling pot of different cultures and cuisines. There is nothing that you can't find in the city! A new addition to the pan Asian delicacies in Pune, Moshi Moshi is serving some piping hot favourites.

Located in Koregaon Park, this quaint little restaurant is only over a month old and we have been hearing raving reviews from everywhere. Moshi Moshi serves all your favourite south east Asian cuisines. From Korean and Chinese to Vietnamese, Burmese, Thai and obviously Japanese (read the name guys!) - Moshi Moshi is the restaurant to try if you are looking for some comfort food from our neighbouring countries. The restaurant has colourful and lively ambiance with bright coloured interiors and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

When it comes to food, we have a few favourites. If you are into soups and broths then you must try their Tom Kha. It's a Thai coconut soup with smoked chilli and vegetables. You can grab the vegetarian version for INR 255 or add chicken for INR 275 and seafood for INR 295. Moving on to the starters, we love their collection of dim sum and sushi. You can grab a platter of nigiri sushi and sashimi starting at INR 295 for two pieces. We were also very impressed with their dim sum baskets starting at INR 295 (veg, for 5 pieces). Mix and match with veg, seafood or chicken and you'll have a heartfelt meal. Some of their other specialities are their uramaki rolls, Vietnamese style pork and crispy congee lamb. Whether you are out with your posse or your bae, Moshi Moshi caters to all occasions and moods.

Cost for two at Moshi is approximately INR 1,500 and the restaurant is operational all week from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

