Drop By This Joint For Their Yum DIY Burgers & Chicken Wings!

Rocomamas is located at the biggest IT hub that is the World Trade Centre in Kharadi. This is a franchise food chain which is originated in South Africa. The outlet in the Pune is India’s First outlet of the Rocomamas. They mainly serve burgers wings ribs. They have indoor as well as outdoor seating. They have a live kitchen kind of thing were they make burgers in front of you. They have a colour scheme of black and orange going throughout the place. This is a great place to have some burgers ribs and wings. They have all day offers on drinks. They also have a DIY burger where we can choose our own topping that will go on the burger. Their burgers are messy and tasty. They have all the cooking techniques which we mostly see on the TVs for making a burger and wings. This makes then different from the other burger joints. They make every fresh and it is made to order nothing frozen is used. They also have a DJ night. If your into some American then this is must visit the place.