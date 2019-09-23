Forks Out: Here's Where You Can Dig Into A Hearty Sunday Brunch In Pune

Who doesn't like brunching? Now that summer is here, the time has come for you to hog on summer-friendly delicacies and chilled drinks. We found five places in Pune who want you to enjoy their special summer Sunday brunches.
Harvest Sundday Brunch At The Westin
An ode to the farmers of India, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, is hosting a one-of-a-kind Sunday brunch. Savour the best of the festive specialties at the 'Harvest Sunday Brunch'. Starting at INR 1,800, the restaurant has curated a unique healthy menu for its patrons showcasing some of the finest dishes from every state of India. Relish a world full of flavours and textures as the chefs at Daily Treats lay out a spread like never before. Guests can indulge in an array of scrumptious delicacies such as the ambur biryani from Tamil Nadu, mudi mangsho from East, litti chokha from Bihar and other delectable desserts too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Carnival Sunday Brunch At Radisson Blu
Brunches are known to be the best way to relax, unwind and rejuvenate. The carnival brunch at the Café Blue at Radisson Blu hotel, Hinjewadi is hosting a special buffet spread to make your Sunday brunches merrier and full of memories. With a lavish spread of buffet which includes different soups, appetisers, salads, mains, along with seven live counters, heady beverages and a plethora of dessert options, the brunch at Café Blu has a little something for every foodie. The live counters will have options right from Asian woks, to shawarmas, Dilli chaat and much more. The delectable spread will be accompanied with a live band performance to swoon to along with fun activities for your kids. They also have a selfie counter with the carnival brunch theme, and fun activities for kids.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Sunday Foundry Brunch
Every Sunday at their Kalyani Nagar outlet, The Urban Foundry hosts a special Sunday brunch. With a set menu comprising of yummy veg as well as non-veg dishes, they offer three different packages, starting at INR 699. You can opt from the following options: only food (INR 699), food and Kingfisher draught (INR 999) and food with unlimited beers, cocktails and wines (INR 1199). We loved the chilli paneer changrezi, murg dum biryani, soya chaap, Thai chicken thigh etc. This summer, enjoy a nice brunch with boozy chillers.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mineority By Saby
Located at the heart of Kalyani Nagar, Mineority is a theme restaurant dedicated to miners. The restaurant has rapidly become a favourite among the young crowd of the city thanks to it's quirky decor and interesting menu. On Sundays, you can enjoy a delicious set brunch for INR 1,299 . Their brunch menu consists of some of their best items and you can also relish on their in-house cocktails or alcoholic beverages while enjoying live music as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Elephant & Co.
If you thought Elephant & Co. is only known for their cocktails then you are highly mistaken. This neighbourhood gastro pub whips up some delicious fusion dishes that excite all kinds of tastebuds. On Sundays, Elephant & Co. hosts a chilled out brunch at both their outlets - Baner and Kalyani Nagar starting at INR 1,250. You can enjoy a personally curated menu by their head chef while sipping on some brewed beer or sangrias.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Flechazo
Situated in Wakad, Flechazo is a vibrant restaurant has opened its doors for all the Pune foodies who want to get the taste of Mediterranean and Asian fusion food. Starting at INR 605 plus taxes, the place serves buffets which include a variety of starters such as sushi, tapas platters, chats, Mediterranean and Oriental delicacies followed by the main course. They also have live counters for pizza and pasta where they let you make your own dish.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
