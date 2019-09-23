Forks Out: Here's Where You Can Dig Into A Hearty Sunday Brunch In Pune

Brunches are known to be the best way to relax, unwind and rejuvenate. The carnival brunch at the Café Blue at Radisson Blu hotel, Hinjewadi is hosting a special buffet spread to make your Sunday brunches merrier and full of memories. With a lavish spread of buffet which includes different soups, appetisers, salads, mains, along with seven live counters, heady beverages and a plethora of dessert options, the brunch at Café Blu has a little something for every foodie. The live counters will have options right from Asian woks, to shawarmas, Dilli chaat and much more. The delectable spread will be accompanied with a live band performance to swoon to along with fun activities for your kids. They also have a selfie counter with the carnival brunch theme, and fun activities for kids.