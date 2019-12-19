This Newbie In Wakad Is All About Amazing Quick Bites & Drinks

Bars

Talli Twist

Wakad, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Address Commercia, Shop 318-320, Shankar Kalat Nagar, Wakad, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Talli Twist is the most happening place to hang out in Wakad. The idea and concept go well with the name. Cocktails were awesome especially Twisted LIT and Devil's kiss. In starter, they suggested panner Peshawari tikka, Aloo ki nazakat, chicken popcorn. It was tasty and loved the freshness and crunch of the chicken. It is a place which is surely a must visit and a great place for private corporate parties with great music great sound system which make it irresistible.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

