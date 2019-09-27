This New Place In Erandwane Offers Some Amazing Mexican Food !

Gossip Gastrohub: I visited this pure Mexican restaurant which is located in Erandwane. The place is small and they have hanging light bulbs and rustic tables. They serve alcohol and have a wide variety of mocktails and cocktails. We started with the Nacho Chips and dip. It came with 2 dips, one with red tomatoes and the other one with green tomatoes. As I am a chicken wing lover we ordered the Chicken wings in Chipotle sauce. The wings were boneless and the sauce was spicy and tangy at the same time. In drinks, we had Perupyala, Gossip Colada and Blue sea. The gossip colada, however, wasn't that strong as per my expectations. I really loved the Perupyala with was a guava based mocktail as the name suggests. For mains, we had their Quesadillas and Enchiladas both veg and non-veg version of it. I tried enchiladas for the first time and it was pretty damn tasty. The chicken was raw cooked and topped with Tomato puree and cheese layer on top it. The best thing was yet to come. As we were full by that time we went for the desserts. We had Churros, Tres leches gateau and Chocolate cake. Tre's leches gateau was made from 3 types of milk and it was so delicious. The churros as well were one of the best I had. Normally the when we here the word churros we think of a thin churro stick with powdered sugar on it with the dips. But the churros we had were pretty different in shape and size. They were magnification and had lots of chocolate sauce in it. This place gives you the perfect Mexican food experience you can ever have. The prices also are reasonable and you should give it a try once.