Upsouth: Your Go-To Place For Good Comfort Food!

I came to Upsouth on a weekday for dinner and the place was almost filled. The ambience is very pleasant and soothing. Below are the dishes I had: Ghee roast dosa combo which had a large ghee roast dosa with 4 chutneys and sambaar. I have rarely tasted a sambaar with authentic flavors and the one they served here was just flabbergasting. The flavours of the chutneys were also on point. Along with this was served a mango moksha which was delicious and refreshing. If you are a mango lover I highly recommend you to try this drink. Malabar parota sandwich which was like a fusion dish of Parota stuffed with aloo tikki. This was impressive and delectable. We ended our meal with filter coffee and this was a perfect end to our dinner. I found the food here very close to the authentic flavors of the South. The host and the entire team was very courteous. Definitely coming back here to try more South Indian cuisines.