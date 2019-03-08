Ride, Travel Or Drink With These Cool Women-Only Groups In Pune

Whether you’re a connoisseur of beer or just love to drink, meet up fellow beer-loving women and chug. It’s perfect for those who are new in the city and looking for drinking buddies. The group coordinates via the website meetup and meets at microbreweries, bars and beer events to drink and banter. Their rules include that you obviously must be of legal drinking age, you pay for what you eat and drink, and that you don’t drink and drive. And, a minimum number of three people including the host need to be present. Join their meetup group and you’ll be notified about the next event.

