Blingy Jhumkas To Funky Tassles: This Comm Street Store Is Full Of Surprises

The right set of accessories is all you need to bling up your everyday college (or any) look. And what’s better than the shopper’s heaven, Commercial Street to turn to for this, right?

A narrow staircase, almost hiding in the busy Commercial Street, will lead you up to the 313 fancy store, offering all that you need to jazz up your looks. The store is well designed with glass panels showcasing a collection including both ethnic and contemporary pieces, arranged by prices (that fit your budget), making it easy for you to shop your way through the store. They have everything from silver jhumkas and gold necklaces to tassel earrings and funky clips, starting at just INR 10. If you’re looking to shop for more dressy occasions, the store also stocks a range of heavy silver earrings and gold necklaces (INR 40 to INR 100).

The designs range from chic geometrics to traditional motifs to modern tassels and beads, basically making this your one stop shop for accessory shopping on a budget. So go grab the best pieces at pocket friendly rates from the store and add that bling to your everyday look.