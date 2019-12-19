5 Dishes That Make Sree Krishna Kafe Koramangala’s Most Popular South Indian Joint

Now, don’t be thrown off by the spelling. The Oothappam {or the uttapam, as we more commonly know it}, at Krishna Kafe, comes with all the classic textures and flavours that we love about the dish. There is the crunch of the onions, the spice for the small bits of chilli and coriander, and the airiness of the batter itself. At the eatery, you can get your Oothappam plain, sprinkled with podi, or with chunks of tomato.

Price: INR 55-70 {approx.}