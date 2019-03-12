Go On A Staycation At This 50-Year-Old House, In The Center Of The City, To Remind You Of Ajji's Home

There's just something reassuringly nostalgic about old buildings. And if you're the sort who loves history, you will enjoy staying at this 50-year-old house in The Courtyard. Set on the busy KH (Double) Road, the house presides over the entire compound. Plus, it's got a great view of the courtyard, where artsy events are conducted throughout the week (you might just chance upon a comic book festival one morning!).

While the beautiful two-storey house has recently been renovated and refurbished, it still maintains the original rustic furniture and decor. Walk in to find pastel-coloured walls with pretty wall hangings and paintings, mahogany furniture, potted plants, and that old-school red oxide flooring that will remind you of your grandmother's home. Each floor has a housing unit with 2 bedrooms (and 3 beds, though you can always ask for extra bedding if you're going with your squad) and a bathroom.

The best part about staying here is that you can always saunter over to the cafe to try all the popular brekkie classics, including skillet baked eggs, mashed potato, sausages and bacon (the music is great, too!). Couch potatoes can always ring them in and ask to send the food to the room. Priced at INR 3,000 per night for the entire floor (or INR 1,500 per bed), it's perfect for a staycation within the city. You can even rent the courtyard space and have an intimate dinner with bae or party with your friends.