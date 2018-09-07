Make Your Dream Home Come To Life With Affordable Luxury Furniture From This Brand

Spread across two floors, India’s first MIMI Homes in Indiranagar, Bengaluru boasts of a stunning range of products sourced from different parts of the world. It reflects understated uxury and elegance, at attractive an affordable price. As you walk into this well-lit store, it will be tough for you to not imagine what it would be like to display these cutting edge, fashionable pieces of furniture at your home. They offer all home decor needs— from durable dining tables to delicate vases, chic sofa sets, artifacts and more...you name it and they have it all

Their range of furniture is divided into three main collections. If you are a fan of everything fancy, then check out The Downtown collection which focuses on creating elegant contemporary statement pieces with a modern twist. The Rio collection is all about quirkiness and a vibrant blast of colours and The Hampton collection portrays one’s lazy side with uncomplicated, comfortable designs. The range and styles are unique, so you will definitely be spoilt for choice.