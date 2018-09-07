Planning to give your home a luxury makeover but don't want to burn a hole in your pockets? Let us introduce you to MIMI Homes, a brand of Singapore’s award-winning furniture store, WTP-The Furniture Company. MIMI Homes have recently launched their first flagship store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru and we’ve already got our home makeover list ready.
Make Your Dream Home Come To Life With Affordable Luxury Furniture From This Brand
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
What's In Store?
Spread across two floors, India’s first MIMI Homes in Indiranagar, Bengaluru boasts of a stunning range of products sourced from different parts of the world. It reflects understated uxury and elegance, at attractive an affordable price. As you walk into this well-lit store, it will be tough for you to not imagine what it would be like to display these cutting edge, fashionable pieces of furniture at your home. They offer all home decor needs— from durable dining tables to delicate vases, chic sofa sets, artifacts and more...you name it and they have it all
Their range of furniture is divided into three main collections. If you are a fan of everything fancy, then check out The Downtown collection which focuses on creating elegant contemporary statement pieces with a modern twist. The Rio collection is all about quirkiness and a vibrant blast of colours and The Hampton collection portrays one’s lazy side with uncomplicated, comfortable designs. The range and styles are unique, so you will definitely be spoilt for choice.
So, We’re Saying…
The furniture buying process is a cakewalk with MIMI, you can simply walk up to the staff and they’ll offer a free of charge design service, to help you pick the products that best suit your design aesthetics. What we love is that they don’t just sell furnishings and decor but provide an unmatched service. Visit their website, Follow them Facebook and Instagram for updates on upcoming events!
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)