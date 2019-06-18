A Fusion Modern Indian Cuisine Makes Your Tastebuds Go Wow

A huge cafe with absolutely awesome decor and interiors, The Bangalore Cafe is an amazing place to dine with family, friends and Bae. Modern Indian fusion cuisine is what they serve here. Vegetarian food at its best with a lot too many options. To enhance one's meal, we start with the Bulldozer mocktail which is a red bull based one. Hence expect the energy. Then, we start with a good roasted Babycorn which is tossed and blended with red chilli powder and not that spicy also. Terikayi balls amaze anyone here with the presentation first and the filling next, added with a quick garden salad. Terikayi balls with this Indian touch is amazing where the stuffing is purely based on Indian spices. We all know Kheema Pav since it is a vegetarian place, the minced meat is replaced with Tofu and is definitely a good option. The chat page cones is an interesting starter here. The show stealer here is the Pani Puri, the fuming presentation would steal anybody's hearts where the Humble Pani Puri was very well done. Pasta Aglio Olio is good. Peshawari kofta, Brocolli saag and Panner Taka Tak are fantastically made here. The Malai parotas had with broccoli saag is one amazing combination. Chur Chur naan was well prepared too. Paanch Mushroom ki Biryani is a must try for a Mushroom lover Pizzas are made fresh and worth a try, where we find Indian masala like Paneer Masala etc as toppings. The desserts here would steal the show. Coffee Rasmalai was absolutely amazing with Rasmalai and coffee blending perfectly.