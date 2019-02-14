A Trip To The Venice Of India -Alleppey

A backpacking trip to Alleppey in God’s own country in Kerala is a must visit place for nature lovers. 'House Boat' comes in mind when someone says Alleppey, backwaters. But we want to explore Alleppey more as a local than a tourist. We covered most of the places by the government ferry or an autorickshaw. Alappuzha beach is so clean and long that you can spend a whole day walking by the sea. Our hostel was at a prime location just next to the beach so we took the maximum benefits of it by hopping onto whichever beach we wanted. As a food lover I always try different food at different places, so we found a café by the beach which serves different varieties of vegetarian food which made our day much more comfy and relaxing. In the evening we wanted to experience Kerala's traditional oil massage, I would recommend everyone to try Kerala's massage at least once in a lifetime. We happened to take the early morning ferry – In a government ferry, surrounded by a bunch of locals who were heading back from the mainland Alleppey, with all the ration they needed, and a newspaper that they’d just purchased, children going to school everything seemed to be normal for them, no one seemed to be pleased by the beauty of Kerala. Alleppey is one of the few places in the world which is situated below sea level. The experience that this place gives you, as a tourist, is indeed very different if you experience it from the eyes of a local. Every now and then you float through a sleepy village and come across people who were busy going about their daily activities. Houseboats, that make the majority of the traffic in the backwaters, what you sometimes stumble upon is a small canoe, with a fisherman delivering goods like the gas cylinders, house construction stuff etc. We also saw homoeopathy medical centre serving on the boat only and the school kids are picked up and dropped to school by their own boat services which was amazing? Though recent flood affected Kerala very badly, the backwater in Kerala had its own charm. People seemed to have adopted a good lifestyle while living in complete harmony with nature. We even saw the watermarks on the houses which reminded the locals about the devastation of nature. While Kerala is still recovering from flood and tourism still has a lot to catch up on but the locals are already in an exciting mood to welcome the tourist. Also, check out Zostel in Allepey for a perfect stay. It’s in the prime location and the cost is dirt cheap!