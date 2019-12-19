This Studio Makes Stunning Customised Furniture

Aanai Furniture Studio is an intriguing space that showcases furniture that the couple Nikhil and Gayathri create. Taking the time to understand their customer’s needs and produce a piece based on an idea, you’ll see a focus on attention to the smallest of details. Reviving handcrafted rattan, you’ll see traces of it in their work. Ergonomic office chairs, which are not just comfortable for long hours, but also aesthetically pleasing is a part of their collection. One of our favourite pieces was their nested coffee table that comes in a set of two and is a part of their ebony collection.

Hang and chill in their lounge chairs customisable in Teak and Shesham wood. Their four-poster bed with sleek columns will make you want to cuddle with bae and spend all Sunday in bed. You’ll see a combination of fabric and wood in some of their pieces. For a custom design studio, where each piece is tailor-made to suit your requirements, the prices are affordable. Depending on your price range, the studio would suggest designs and materials that would enhance your home.