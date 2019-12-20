If you’re in Bangalore for a few days and need somewhere cheap to crash and store your luggage, AAO Hostels is a European-style boarding lodge that’s both centrally located and great for your wallet!
Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Shortcut
The Community Life
In 2015, founders Mahendra and Saurabh bought over a house in Koramangala and converted it into a European-style hostel, with two floors of accommodation and a terrace. AAO offers a bunk bed-style stay for just INR 500 per night with four people per room, and has a fully functional kitchen, a living room and several communal bathrooms. This hostel also offers homely comforts, such as a laundry service, daily room cleaning and even a food service if you’re too lazy to cook. They even have a bicycle rental service if you want to get some exercise in while sightseeing!
Home Away From Home
While this isn’t a PG, there are a few house rules you’ll have to follow, such as a curfew of 12.30am — not a big deal, considering Bangalore nightlife ends at 11pm {at least in our heads}! However, you’re welcome to do whatever you’d like once you’re inside. It’s built entirely on the concept of community, offering free WiFi, plenty of boardgames and even a projector that you and your temporary housemates can use for movie night! It’s the perfect blend of homely meets fun — there is plenty of beautiful graffiti around the hostel, the bathrooms have a cool checkerboard tiles and you’re welcome to cook giant meals in groups in the kitchen. They also occasionally host events like photography and DIY workshops!
LBBTip
The coolest thing is AAO has been governmentally recognised for their game changing model, and are working with the Tourism Board to set up more hostels around Karnataka. Hampi is their next spot, so backpackers are in luck!
