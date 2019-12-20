Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue

While this isn’t a PG, there are a few house rules you’ll have to follow, such as a curfew of 12.30am — not a big deal, considering Bangalore nightlife ends at 11pm {at least in our heads}! However, you’re welcome to do whatever you’d like once you’re inside. It’s built entirely on the concept of community, offering free WiFi, plenty of boardgames and even a projector that you and your temporary housemates can use for movie night! It’s the perfect blend of homely meets fun — there is plenty of beautiful graffiti around the hostel, the bathrooms have a cool checkerboard tiles and you’re welcome to cook giant meals in groups in the kitchen. They also occasionally host events like photography and DIY workshops!