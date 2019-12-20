Add A Silver Lining To Your Jewellery Collection With Pieces From This Brand

If you can you never just have enough silver jewellery, then Aham Jewellery will spoil you for choice. Earrings, nose pins, necklaces, rings and bangles, they have plenty and then some. If you are a person who hoards earrings, you have a wide variety to add to your stash. They have danglers, studs, chandbalis, jhumkas, and ear cuffs. Each piece of jewellery is made out of pure silver with semi-precious and precious stones like turquoise and pearls among others. Their range of chandbalis and jhumkas are great for the festive season, weddings or any special occasion really. The ear cuffs and hoops work well on both Indian and western wear adding a contemporary touch to your ensemble.

Be it chokers or simple everyday wear, their collection of silver necklaces are worth investing in. From tribal necklaces to precious stone layered chains, you can find both Indian and contemporary pieces at Aham. Be sure to check out the necklace sets with earrings to complete your look. If there's an upcoming wedding in the family or your big day, check out their gold plated Kundan necklace sets for its regal and elegant look. They also have rings with pearls, handpainted murals, and mandala carvings starting at INR 1,600.

Check out their bracelets and bangles for that gypsy look. Think vintage kemp kadas, handcuffs and everyday simple bangles. They also stock up on accessories such as juda pins, hairpins, nose pins and nose clip ons. They curate vintage and modern pieces and also have a few pieces made in-house. You can place an order on their website or through their Instagram.

