All The Best Possible Asian Food In This Cosy Pan Asian Place

Taiki is a great place for pan Asian cuisine. 😊 . Was here on a Sunday noon for lunch and was impressed by the spread and the options that are available along with the authenticity of taste also the service and hospitality is humble that being the add on to the whole experience . Ambience: This place is vibrant and cosy and if you have a partner who loves pan Asian cuisine you have found yourself the best place in town. . For mocktails, I tried: Pina Colada: Undoubtedly the balance of sugar was good . The sushi here though I wasn't a great fan of them this place changed my view on it as I had the Fried veg sushi here that comes with wasabi sauce along with it. . Starters: Som Tam (Raw papaya salad) . Main course Do try Khao Suey . Desserts Mango Bingsu - Visually you will love the way they make it as well as you get to see the making of it and will surely return to try all of the variants.