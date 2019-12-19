Animal Prints, Organic Cotton and Kids Tailoring at Almirah

Almirah’s speciality lies in their gorgeous prints {cows, owls and elephants, animals rule here}, Indian textile techniques {tie-dye, block printing and more} and their embroidery on soft fabric {think mul mul and organic cotton}. What we love is the fact that the clothes are made keeping in mind the mini target audience. So roomy pants with elastic, dresses that can be worn as tops and lehengas that can turn into skirts – because kids really grow up rather fast. What we really love is that a lot of Almirah clothes are unisex and can be rocked by little girls as well as boys. While the pricing is a bit steep, the clothes, linen and bedding will last a long time thanks to the fine quality of fabrics used, without much wear or tear. We also love their range of hair bands, clips and tassel necklaces in neon colours. Soft toys, mobiles, sling bags for the little fashionista or the sartorialist and baby or diaper bags are some of the other products, all made with fabric adorned with Almirah’s signature prints. While Delhi, Bangalore and now Mumbai have Almirahs stores, the good news is that from this month onwards, they are also going online and we can’t wait to “Add to cart”. Price: INR 795 upwards for apparel and INR 295 upwards for accessories {approx.}