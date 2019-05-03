Head Over To The Rogue Elephant For A Lovely Ambience & Some Yum Knick-Knacks

Cafes

The Rogue Elephant

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

93, Kanakapura Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

How about a beautiful ambience, fresh air, greenery all around and a cup of coffee? Yes! If you are looking for something like this then you are in the right place. - Asian Coconut soup - Houmms and pitta. - Avocado and mango salad, kasundi mustard and honey dressing. - Cold coffee is my favourites in this place. I am in love with the place and want you to fall for it as well!

What Could Be Better?

I am totally in love this place , since it’s a open area so expect mosquitos sometimes!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family, Pets, Kids

