Head Over To The Rogue Elephant For A Lovely Ambience & Some Yum Knick-Knacks

How about a beautiful ambience, fresh air, greenery all around and a cup of coffee? Yes! If you are looking for something like this then you are in the right place. - Asian Coconut soup - Houmms and pitta. - Avocado and mango salad, kasundi mustard and honey dressing. - Cold coffee is my favourites in this place. I am in love with the place and want you to fall for it as well!