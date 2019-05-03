How about a beautiful ambience, fresh air, greenery all around and a cup of coffee? Yes! If you are looking for something like this then you are in the right place. - Asian Coconut soup - Houmms and pitta. - Avocado and mango salad, kasundi mustard and honey dressing. - Cold coffee is my favourites in this place. I am in love with the place and want you to fall for it as well!
Head Over To The Rogue Elephant For A Lovely Ambience & Some Yum Knick-Knacks
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
I am totally in love this place , since it’s a open area so expect mosquitos sometimes!
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Big Group, Family, Pets, Kids
