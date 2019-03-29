Clutches, Sling, Messenger, & Totes: This Brand Does Bags Of All Kinds...Diaper Ones Too

Are you the kind who likes to update their wardrobe very frequently but are eternally held back by that inexplicably disappearing salary? Anekaant is just for you. Their bags are what we love most. From embroidered clutches that will go well with your pretty lehenga to the blingy mosaic option that can work well with trousers and ethnic wear alike, they will spoil you for choice. Wallets are classic so we glossed over them in favour of the handbags - totes, slings, hob and messenger.

The sling ones are more quirky and will be ideal to take on a day trip. If you’re part of a creative office, then there too. Prints range from the letters of the alphabet to geometric prints with hearts. Totes in handloom, abstract, car prints and jacquard are also on offer. Loaded with colour, beads and bling, the potlis will sort you out for the next five seasons of weddings as there is a whole section dedicated to these nifty bags.

Need roomy bags to stuff your entire life into? Check out their canvas duffel bags. They’ll fit your gym shoes, party ones, at least two clothes changes, plus shampoo, conditioner, a towel and a bottle of water..we tried. Overnighters, laptop bags with room for a few files and even the cutest diaper bags are available. We love that the diaper bags even have a little changing mat so new Mums don’t have to worry about messing up a space.

Prices for the bags begin at INR 500 for yoga mats and go up to INR 2,500 for the larger bags.