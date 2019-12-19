Bokeh Sarees And Luxury Lehengas: Shop For Bespoke Bridal Outfits Here

Picking the right outfit for a wedding that is stylish yet subtle is a tough call, but French Curve by Anjali Sharma will inspire you with their simple silhouettes combined with dramatic elements. From bespoke bridal outfits to entire ensembles for the bride's crew, there is something for everyone.

Started in 2005 by fashion designer Anjali Sharma, the brand's mantra is to make their outfits luxe, while retaining the minimal. All their clothing is made using silks and cottons, and they work with traditional handicrafts. Plus, they have a whole team of artisans from Uttar Pradesh who do all the hand embellishments that you see on outfits. We saw stunning pieces like a luxurious handmade lapeti wrap lehenga that was made with kinkhwab silk brocade and sparkly sarees with sequins that have a bokeh effect.

You'll also find Indo-Western gowns and some fancy kurtas. Just note that since outfits are created from scratch, custom orders will take quite a few days to make depending on the level of embellishment you require. So make sure to go to the boutique (or better still, call them and set up an appointment for a consultation) and place your order in advance!