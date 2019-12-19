Get Exclusive And Limited Edition Jewellery From Across India, On Lavelle Road

Apranje, a jewellery store, is tucked away on an unobtrusive street off Lavelle Road, and is quite literally a hidden gem! It houses some truly striking sets in diamond. While they are happy to customise and make jewellery for you as well, their vault of designs leaves very little else that you could possibly want. They typically take 4-5 weeks if you want a full set customised for you, though.

Their main focus is wearable jewellery which is less heavy and more reasonably priced; however they do have some show stoppers, that will leave you amazed, albeit broke for the rest of the quarter. But hey, it's an investment! Given that they don’t display their entire collection, the store feels much less daunting than other jewellery stores. The staff is most obliging and is quick to understand exactly what you are looking for.

Their range includes earrings with pendant sets in gold, diamond, emeralds or rubies, chunky temple jewellery, modern bracelets and earrings in coloured semi-precious stones and also traditional Rajasthani polki and kundan sets which are much grander and suitable for bigger occasions. Their best collection is of gold with precious stones, diamonds, emeralds or rubies. Glinting diamond danglers are very much in fashion and you’re spoilt for choice here. If you enjoy changing your earrings and pendant for every lunch/dinner party, definitely swing by. Husbands, this is your go to place for earning loads of brownie points.