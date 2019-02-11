Get All Your Wedding Week Outfits Sorted Under One Roof!

You only get married once (hopefully), and having a big fat Indian wedding usually means that everyone even remotely involved will pull all stops to make sure you remember your big day. For brides, looking like the queen you are is paramount, and with more than one social event to be the center of attention, Attriante can literally be your one stop shop to add to your wedding wardrobe.

Located in Whitefield, the boutique and store will have you dressed to the nines no matter the occasion. With Indian, Western and Indo Western outfits invitingly twinkling at you from the racks, we wont blame you if you buy something anyway! Floor sweeping gowns, designer lehengas, and chic casuals that work well for a day out or a brunch and statement blouses are some of what will greet you. Exuding glamour, a consultation will involve getting to know you, your style, and the occasion for which you need the outfit.

Depending on your budget, theme, and when you need it by, they’ll design the perfect outfit (or few). They’ll even do theme based designs if that’s how you’re planning to throw a bash, and if you’re having a pre-wedding photoshoot and have something in mind, they’ll design based on your concept. Prices for ready made outfits start at INR 8,000, and for the custom designs vary by piece.