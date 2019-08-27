Authentic Andhra Cuisine At Koramangala

Ulavacharu, Perfect place for an authentic Andhra meal particularly Biryani and Pulao. A haven for not just non-veg lovers but vegetarians alike. I thoroughly enjoyed the culinary experience that this place offers. Ambience - The moment you enter you feel a sense of divinity. It has those positive vibes. Love the decor throughout which reminds you of a traditional village house. Quite spacious. Food - Visit on a weekday to relish their thalis. I visited for lunch on a Saturday afternoon when they have a variety of amazing ala carte options. Started by having the No. 1 buttermilk which is the spiced version. This was so refreshing. I loved the flavour. The food is served on a banana leaf and automatically enhances the taste. Please use your hands to eat and relish the food. They start by offering a complimentary sweet and I got lucky with Mysore Pak. It melted in my mouth. Starter: Vankai Chips - For all those who hate Brinjal, please try this once and you will fall in love with eggplant after having this. Thin sliced, round eggplant slices fried with spices and very delicious. Mokkajonna Vepudu – Fried baby corn; This was perfect for the weather and quite scrumptious Pandu Mirapakaya Veg - Love this appetizing mixed veg starter which is rolled on a stick and served; You can’t stop gorging on these; Flavourful Main Course: Pappu Charu Annam - This is my comfort food and this was great on that count. Topped with ghee, this is a wonderfully healthy option. Gutti Vankaya Pulao – I am salivating just thinking about this; It is stuffed brinjal curry served in a pulao style with rice but the taste was mindblowing. Highly recommended. Avakai Veg Pulao – An absolute favourite as this has the right amount of spiciness and tangy flavours infused. Ulavacharu Rice – The famous Horse gram (Ulavacharu) which lends its name to the restaurant; this is served in a paste and we need to mix it with white rice and add ghee to it; This was drool-worthy and the flavours were bang on. Daddojanam – Perfect end to a nice Andhra meal; this is made of beaten rice mixed with curd and tempered with mustard and other spices; Soothes your stomach and taste buds alike Dessert: Apricot Delight – Great-tasting dessert. This is a perfect place to enjoy a meal together with family or friends. Service is quite fast and they pay attention to details as well. Overall – Must visit!