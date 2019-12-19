Say Aloe You Vera Much With Flowers And Planters From This Store In Indiranagar

Looking to surprise a loved one with some fresh flowers? Autumnvilla in Jeevan Bhima Nagar can help. This floral store stocks up on fresh flowers, dry flowers, artificial flowers and planters that work well as a gifts or to decorate your space. From tulips to chrysanthemum, choose from a wide range of fresh flowers at Autumnvilla. If you are looking to ask someone out get a bouquet made out of roses or even orchids for the occasion. The range of fresh flowers will spoil you for choice; orchids, roses, pom-poms, dahlia, lilies, sweet-pea, and buttercup are available. As you walk around the store, spot birdcages, lamps and aroma diffusers that will instantly transform your space into an insta-worthy one.

Find adorable planters in the shapes of bulbs, buckets, elephants, mason jars and mugs for your indoor plants at this store. They also stock up on real and artificial succulents, cactus and even money plant, that works as great gifting options or decor accents. The prices here start at INR 120 for small planters, and succulents start at INR 250. If you are allergic to pollen but love fresh flowers, don't worry! Get dry and artificial flowers to brighten up your space (plus you don't have to put an effort to keep them alive). They also specialise in trousseau packing, wedding garlands, floral arrangements and even floral decor for cars. So, if you are getting married hit them up for all your packing and floral decor needs. They deliver in and around Indiranagar but if you don't live in Indiranagar, you might have to go pick them up yourself.