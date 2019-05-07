In My Quest For The Best eggs benedict for breakfast I recently ended up here in at Sly Granny on an early Sunday morning. The decor was beautiful, it’s really done well, be it the chairs, wallpapers, the furniture, the multiple seating options & the roof top. Not A Huge N Heavy Breakfast, I loved the Mini Portions And The Classic English Muffin With A Biscuit [like that of biscuits n gravy] I am definitely returning to try their other breakfast options & lunch.
Drop By This Beautiful Brekkie Place
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group
