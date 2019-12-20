Indulge In Your Love For Plants And Gardening With This Bangalore Based Brand

Let's admit it! We all love a little bit of green around us, be it at home or otherwise. If you have a home garden or looking to start your own, head to Beruru on Lavelle Road. A garden lifestyle brand, Beruru is a mix of two words: Beru + Uru which means the garden city. They work towards encouraging people to enjoy gardening and make Bangalore green again. They run on the principle that no space is small enough to start a garden. Find garden and patio furniture, plants, planters (brass, teracotta, ceramic).

They also have cloth planters that you can use both indoors and outdoors. And of course, find a whole range of indoor plants such as snake plants, cactus, and succulents among others. They have metal planters shaped like buckets and pots, terracotta textures pots and ceramic planters in shape of leaves, elephants, and Buddhas too. Apart from plants and planters, find birdbaths, watering cans and wind chimes that you can hang for a multi-sensory garden experience. Find garden accessories like a garden ball, birdcage, bird hangers and lighting that will make any space artsy and beautiful. Prices here start at INR 500 and go up to one lakh. They have a physical store in Lavelle road as a part of Go Native. You can also buy their stuff online.