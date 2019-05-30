This Wedding Season Make Heads Turn With Bespoke Outfits From This Studio In JP Nagar

Located in JP Nagar 4th Phase, you'd find a bungalow that is now home to Epoch Designer Studio. The teal walls, windows and doors catch the attention of anyone who walks in and the old school charm makes you want to find out what they have to offer. As you walk up the stairs to the studio area, the mannequins and the decor instantly makes you curious to find out what's in store for you.

After the entire Met Gala and Oscars fever, ladies all the outfits you've saved and the celebrity styles you wish to try is brought to life by Epoch Designer Studio. Run by Namitha Sanketh, the studio was started in April 2017 and caters to bespoke wear for women and children. Get a personal style assessment at Epoch and clothes that suit your body type and complexion, making you look like you are walking the red carpet.

They specialize in bespoke bridal wear, customized blouses, gowns for women and kids, co-ord sets, salwar-kameez, kurtis and a range of western wear. Their heavy embroidery blouses and embellished tube dresses are the writer's absolute favorite. Let your imagination run wild and get anything you love embroidered on your blouse like a wedding procession, bridal palki, elephants, just absolutely anything. Each detail is handmade and intricately done by the artisans who work with the studio. The price range starts from INR 1,000 and goes up depending on your requirement and budget.