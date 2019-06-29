Eat All That You Can With These Best Budget Buffets In Bangalore

Located in Jayanagar, 1947 gives us the dhabba feels in a modern setting. It is a vegetarian's paradise with buffets that are unlimited and prices that would bring a smile on your face. They serve about 35-40 food options for their lunch and dinner buffets, literally spoil you for choice with North Indian and South Indian food, live pasta and chaat counter along with six types of salads and desserts. With the khadi chakra installation and images of freedom fighters on the walls, the restaurant stands true to its name, 1947. The lunch buffet is priced at INR 400 per person and dinner buffet is priced at INR 475 per person during weekdays and during weekends the lunch buffet is priced at INR 450 and dinner buffet is priced at INR 550. The kids' buffet is priced at INR 275 per kid.