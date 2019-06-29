We all have those month end budget woes but still, want to go out and eat to our heart's content. Bangalore never disappoints when it comes to food and its prices. If you like to have different options to choose from for lunch or dinner, then buffets are your first love. With these budget buffets in town, eat everything you possibly can (that's on the menu, of course) without crying looking at an empty wallet.
Eat All That You Can With These Best Budget Buffets In Bangalore
We all have those month end budget woes but still, want to go out and eat to our heart's content. Bangalore never disappoints when it comes to food and its prices. If you like to have different options to choose from for lunch or dinner, then buffets are your first love. With these budget buffets in town, eat everything you possibly can (that's on the menu, of course) without crying looking at an empty wallet.
Deja Vu Buffet Bar
As the name suggests, Deja Vu Buffet Bar's ambiance is all about throwbacks. With collages, posters, and installations of old Bollywood and Hollywood movies, actors and musicians all over, this buffet bar located in Bannerghatta Road takes us on the trip down memory lane. Enjoy both lunch and dinner buffet offers starting at INR 471 plus taxes for veg and INR 514 plus taxes for non-veg. They also serve kids buffet for children from four years to nine years which is priced at INR 268 plus taxes. Choose from a mocktail, beer or cocktail to along with the buffet, free of cost. Indulge in an array of north Indian food along with a few Italian and Chinese food options in your buffet.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
1947
Located in Jayanagar, 1947 gives us the dhabba feels in a modern setting. It is a vegetarian's paradise with buffets that are unlimited and prices that would bring a smile on your face. They serve about 35-40 food options for their lunch and dinner buffets, literally spoil you for choice with North Indian and South Indian food, live pasta and chaat counter along with six types of salads and desserts. With the khadi chakra installation and images of freedom fighters on the walls, the restaurant stands true to its name, 1947. The lunch buffet is priced at INR 400 per person and dinner buffet is priced at INR 475 per person during weekdays and during weekends the lunch buffet is priced at INR 450 and dinner buffet is priced at INR 550. The kids' buffet is priced at INR 275 per kid.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Herbs and Spices
All you people of Whitefield, even if the traffic doesn't let you get you to the central city to enjoy some budget buffet, worry not! Head to Herbs and Spices and indulge in some cheap thrills with their buffet options. This 70-year-old bungalow that is now converted into a restaurant takes us back to our grandma's house and the food adds to the nostalgia. Try their lunch buffet which is priced at INR 500 that serves two veg starters, two non-veg starters, one non-veg rice, four veg main course, and five desserts. With South Indian Chettinad cuisine, North Indian delicacies and Italian options, Herbs and Spices is a pocket-friendly option.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Southindies
Located in Indiranagar, Southindies is every South Indian food lover's dream come true. Serving a variety of South Indian cuisine such as Chettinad and Kerala food along with some Sri Lankan food options, Southindies is a South Indian food fest. The lunch and dinner buffets are priced at INR 475 plus taxes during the weekdays and INR 519 plus taxes on the weekends. Plus the food is all vegetarian (all vegetarians, rejoice!). They also have a kids buffet priced at INR 276 plus taxes for lunch and dinner during the weekdays and INR 311 plus taxes on the weekends. For a whole does of aapam, stew, rasam puri and puttu, Southindies is a good pick.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Spice Bazaar
Get your fix of North Indian and Mughlai cuisine without breaking the bank with the lunch buffet at The Spice Bazaar in Lavelle Road. With wooden carved furniture, intricate Mughal paintings on the wall and windows that transport you right to the palaces in Delhi, The Spice Bazaar is all about elegance and good food. Try their lunch buffet which is priced at INR 550 plus taxes that serves three veg and three non-veg starters, one veg and non-veg soup, five veg and four non-veg main courses with assorted Indian breads and three Indian and three European desserts. Eat to your heart's content at Spice Bazaar by not going broke.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Saara's Grill n Spice
Head to Saara's Grill n Spice located in SS Lumina Hotel in Koramangala 7th Block for some North Indian and Arabian Buffet options. The lunch and dinner buffet is priced at INR 599 per person on all days serving a variety of dishes like Baklava, Chicken Wings, Mutton Biryani, Vegetable Biryani, Pizza, Falafel, and Salad. They also serve kids' lunch and dinner buffet priced at INR 325. Dig into some North Indian and Arabian food with the buffet that is budget friendly at Saara's Grill n Spice.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
The Bahubali
Bring the Bahubali fanboy in you alive as you dine at this Bahubali themed restaurant in Marathahalli. The Bahubali is known not just for the theme for also for their budget-friendly buffet options. Unlike Bahubali's movie budget, the buffets here are nominally priced. The lunch and dinner buffet is priced at INR 499 plus taxes for vegetarians and INR 549 plus taxes for non-vegetarians. The kids' buffet is priced at INR 299 plus taxes for both lunch and dinner. Indulge in some North Indian and Mughlai food and dig into some biryani and Chinese options at The Bahubali.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
