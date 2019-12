Anyone in the vicinity of the Indiranagar Metro Station is sure to be greeted by the delicious smell of freshly-roasting coffee beans. That’s thanks to Suma Coffee Works, retailers of fresh coffee powder. Their premises may be humble, but the quality of their coffee is memorable. You can get the beans custom-ground to suit your preferences, ask for your preferred mix of coffee and chicory, and request other customisations. They also have an outlet in Jayanagar.

Price: INR 400 per kilo upwards for an 85-15 blend of coffee and chicory.