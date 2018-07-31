Hot, Strong And South Indian: Where To Get Your Filter Coffee Fix

Alright, we’re writing this one with armour on and shields up. After all, we know how dear and personal filter coffee can be to you fellow Bangaloreans. But we’re smart you see. We asked you to pick your most-loved spots for that steaming kaapi fix on our app. And after over 30 suggestions on the poll, we’ve ‘filtered’ it down to the top twelve {we didn’t risk leaving any two of this list!}. Go on, get your kick of caffeine, because good things come in small tumblers!