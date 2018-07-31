Alright, we’re writing this one with armour on and shields up. After all, we know how dear and personal filter coffee can be to you fellow Bangaloreans. But we’re smart you see. We asked you to pick your most-loved spots for that steaming kaapi fix on our app. And after over 30 suggestions on the poll, we’ve ‘filtered’ it down to the top twelve {we didn’t risk leaving any two of this list!}. Go on, get your kick of caffeine, because good things come in small tumblers!
Hot, Strong And South Indian: Where To Get Your Filter Coffee Fix
Brahmin’s Coffee Bar
While the rest are not in any particular order, this place has a roaring lead on our polls. But we’re not surprised. You can’t argue with 50 years of making the same divine coffee can you? Served in little glass tumblers {two, infact, for cooling the beverage, noobs!}, don’t mind the brusque staff – it’s all about quick service here. While there do have their idly and vada. Check out the LBB lowdown here.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Airlines Hotel
Phew! This one really gave us the sweats when it shut down temporarily last year. But quite literally returning from the dead, loyalists {college kids, journalists, business folk, lawyers and politicians, no less} swiftly returned to restore the place to its former glory. Of course you’ll go here for the open air ambience and Chola Bhatura too, but you’ll never leave without a hot cuppa, no? It is legendary.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Indian Coffee House
Filter coffee, bread-omelette and cutlet – that is one menage a trois that really works! Served in white ceramic cups {and saucers} left over from the days of the Raj, the place is an institution despite a few disgruntled guests who find the coffee isn’t as good anymore. But then again, you’ll always find this place packed, and we’ll always be patrons! Feel free to pour the coffee into the saucer to cool it down – it’s a done thing.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
MTR – Mavalli Tiffin Room
Filter coffee, kaapi or metre coffee {because of the distance between the pouring cup and the receiving one, dears} – call it what you will, but make sure you have it at this iconic restaurant {there are other outlets, but we’re sticking to the real deal}. Served in steel tumblers, the staff, no matter from which generation, has mastered the art of getting the right amount of froth at the top. Maybe there’s a special workshop or school for that…
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Maiyas
It’s a no-brainer that Maiyas’ filter coffee is spot on. After all, it is owned by the grandson of the original MTR founder Yajna Narayana Maiya. Clearly, coffee is in the genes! While we suggest the original spot in Jayanagar, their airport shop is a saviour for when you have darned early morning flights or are returning on red-eye ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Kalmane Koffees
Yes, we will defend the authentic filter coffee with our lives. But we also like an update. And that’s exactly what this chain does but stays true to the 137-year-old estate where the coffee beans come from. Thank you, Chikmagalur. Apart from the authentic Kaapi Blue Grass and Kaapi Premium, we love their Kaapi Cino {with cinnamon}. Here’s the one place we don’t turn our noses up at the Americano, Cappuccino and Latte either. It’s all filter coffee at the core. Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Janatha Hotel
We’ve raved about this one here. But a list of traditional coffee places is incomplete without this staple! While you may go here for the crispy masala dosas and for the sweet kesari bath, you’ll definitely not leave until you’ve downed a cup of frothy coffee. Actually, make that two!
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Central Tiffin Room
If you want a sip of history, then this is where we’d direct you. Also known as Shree Sagar, the South Indian staple sits beside tea and badam milk on the neatly written menu, but naturally we looked no further than the coffee. Since you’re here, you might as well much on stellar benne dosa {butter dosa}. And then finish off with another shot of coffee, we say!
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Vidhyarthi Bhavan
No matter how much khara bath and kesari bath you wallop, or how many dosas you wolf down, there’s just enough place for frothy, hot coffee. If there isn’t, then make some because it’d be folly to skip out on it. Strong, not to sweet and brilliantly aromatic, this cup of coffee will really kick start your day. Alternatively, it’ll give you respite at the end of a tough one. We think it has magical powers!
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Hatti Kaapi
Kicking off operation in 2009, this little enterprise has won our hearts and how! Keeping it simple despite expansions, the filter coffee options are only in size – regular, large or flask. Aroma from the chicory draw us to the mall kiosks of Hatti Kaapi and we’re not complaining. With a smoky flavour being their trademark, their offering is quite unique. Mercifully, they have even started delivery!
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Hallimane
Best known as the city’s ‘rural restaurant’, even the façade of their outlets are made to look traditional. Quickly picking up as a favourite for a dose of caffeine too, we find that the flavour strong. But what we do thoroughly enough is that it is quite revitalising. In fact, you’ll instantly feel that energy kick and it’ll long after your glass in empty. Great to treat those early morning running or gym partners to, if you want them to instantly wake up!
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Raghavendra Stores
Literally a shop outside the railway station, there’s not sitting room here. Mostly frequented by morning joggers, who swear by the place, this one has crept into people morning routine. Serving the coffee in steel tumblers, we love that it’s quite strong {even bordering on smoky}. It’s not as milky as what most are used to but we’ll happily take that with a vada or two, thank you!
- Price for two: ₹ 100
