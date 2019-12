Popular with the student crowd, Hoppipola is a cheery place where the drinks come cheap. There’s plenty to do as well with board games and comics being easily available. Their cocktails come at the rock-bottom prices and we recommend the Mojitos and Margaritas here. When you want to nibble on something choose the Smokin Carlos – a flaky, cigar-shaped pastry that comes loaded with cheese. There are also potato wedges and crispy chicken balls. They churn out decent pasta and pizza as well. For more, click here.